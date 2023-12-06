NASHVILLE, Tenn., (March 4, 2024) — The Tennessee gas price average moved above $3.00 per gallon last week for the first...
During 2023, the school district improvement plan and pace executed by the Giles County team of board members, school district...
The past year has seen several changes for emergency services in Giles County, including the unification of the Office of...
The safety of a community greatly lies with the departments and organizations that protect it, and continued education and training...
‘At the End of the Day, It’s Worth a Lot’ Changing protocols, training and law enforcing keeps the Giles County...
The City of Lynnville had a very eventful 2023, hosting various events and completing repairs to the city’s courtyard wall....
With spring just around the corner, sign-ups are underway or set to begin soon for youth baseball and softball leagues...
If you were to pick up a random fall edition of the Pulaski Citizen for the last four Giles County...
The Richland girls basketball team won the District 10-A tournament Feb. 19 versus archrival Cornersville and then followed up with...
Richland suffered a hard-fought defeat in the District 10-A title game Feb. 20, but rallied for a big win Saturday...
When shots were not falling for Richland, the team's defense and free throwing shooting carried them to a 51-35 victory...
The UTS men’s and women’s swimming teams competed in the SUN Conference championships Feb. 8-11 in Columbus, Ga. The women’s...
Fire extinguishers can be crucial in case of a fire emergency. Do you know how to operate one? Giles County Emergency Services shared these tips...
The Liberty Hill community is located four miles southeast of Minor Hill. This area began to become populated around the 1890s. About 1898, a post...
These sweet girls are close to 1 year old and weigh in at around 45 pounds. These sweet sisters were found in the woods. We...
When a person does a job and does it well, those around them tend to take notice and recognize how exceptional that citizen is and...
A map of Giles County in 1878 shows the Kedron community as being part of District 3, in which Minnor Ford was considered the district...
STAAR Theatre’s production of “Children of the Holocaust” and “Can you Hear them Crying?” is a poignant way to learn about one of history’s most...
During 2023, the school district improvement plan and pace executed by the Giles County team of board members, school district supervisors and employees has contributed...
The students at Southside Elementary School who have qualified to be named to the school’s second nine-week honor roll of the 2023-24 academic year are:...
Southside Elementary School’s February Student of the Month is fifth grader Madison Keagle. According to math/social studies teacher Mrs. Cheatwood, “Madison is a hard worker...
To the Editor: Everyone agrees border security needs addressing. Not surprisingly, Republicans have consistently denied Biden administration requests for more border control funding. DHS Secretary...
To the Editor: God believes in unity. Not only does He believe in unity, but He promotes it in the Bible. Christian unity was present...
I’m guessing my brother-in-law was underwhelmed by the recent earth-shattering announcement from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. I mean, he’s the family member who...